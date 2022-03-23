Baby dies after being brutally attacked by family dog

A girl just one year and five months old has died after being tragically attacked by a dog. The animal had been bought by her parents just a week ago.

The case took place around 3:50 pm (local time) on Monday (21/3) in Merseyside, North West England.

Bella-Rae Birch’s parents reached out to emergency services, who took her to the hospital, but the child did not survive the injuries.

The dog was killed by Merseyside police officers, who are now investigating whether the animal was of an illegal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act of 1991. To do so, they must identify the animal’s previous owners.

“Our officers take the issue of dangerous dogs very seriously. Over the past few years, we’ve proactively worked with the five Merseyside local authorities to ensure the banned dogs are taken off the streets,” Detective Inspector Lisa Milligan told the Daily Mail.

Residents claimed the dog was either a Staffordshire bull terrier or a pit bull.

devastated mother

Family neighbors described that Bella-Rae Birch’s mother, Treysharn Bates, was “devastated” and was “crying hysterically” outside the house moments after the horrific attack.

This Tuesday (22/3), family, neighbors and friends were seen leaving flowers on their doorstep.

In a Facebook post from October of last year, Bella-Rae’s father, marking Bella-Rae’s first birthday, Ryan Birch, marked the little one’s first birthday. “Happy birthday to my little princess, big 1 today, first birthday!! My Bella boo, have the best day beautiful, we love you so much’.

Danger Dogs Law

The Dangerous Dogs Act was introduced three decades ago in the UK. The text prohibits or restricts certain types of dogs and makes it an offense to allow a dog of any breed to be dangerously out of control.

This rule was put into practice after the threat posed to society by the spread of “fighting dogs”, which generated a series of attacks.

It is illegal to own four dog breeds without exemption from a court. Among them are: the American pitbull terrier; the Japanese tosa inu, the Argentine dogo; and the Brazilian Fila.

According to the law, the dog undergoes a judgment about its physical characteristics and whether they correspond to the description of a prohibited type.

The punishments for those who breed these types of puppies range from a fine, animal sacrifice and even imprisonment for up to 14 years.