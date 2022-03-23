Biden says Putin considers using chemical weapons in Ukraine







Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The American president sees a “clear sign” for such a possibility and says that the more “against the wall” the Russian leader stays, the greater the severity of the tactics he can employ in the war against Ukraine. on Monday, 21, allegations that Russia is considering using chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine.

Biden said the Kremlin insisted on accusations that Ukraine had biological and chemical weapons and that the United States was stockpiling such weapons in Europe. According to the American president, this would be a “clear sign” that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself is considering the use of these weapons.

Putin is “against the wall,” Biden said. “He wasn’t expecting the extent or strength of our unit. And the more his back is against the wall, the more stringent tactics he can employ.”

Communiqués issued by the US and other Western governments in early March had already warned of the possibility of Moscow using chemical and biological weapons, after Russia accused Ukraine of intending to hide an alleged US-backed chemical weapons program. .

“Now that Russia has made these false claims […] We should all look carefully at the possibility that Russia could use chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine or create false flag operations using them,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned on Twitter.

On Monday, Biden also reiterated that such an action would trigger a “stern” response from Western allies. Putin “knows that there will be severe consequences because of NATO’s united front,” he said, without specifying what measures the alliance would take.

In addition, Biden warned of possible Russian cyberattacks on US facilities in retaliation for economic sanctions against Moscow. “This is part of Russia’s playbook,” she said.

According to the American president, intelligence services indicate that Moscow is planning attacks on critical infrastructure in the United States.

The American president appealed to American companies to improve their cyber security, because, according to him, private companies can also be targets of attacks.

Putin calls the war, the biggest attack on a European state since World War II, a “special military operation” to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine, something the West calls a false pretext for the invasion, which began on 24 February.