Biden’s Brussels Trip Will Highlight New Russia Sanctions and NATO Plans | World

US President Joe Biden and leaders of European countries will announce new sanctions against Russia and steps to tighten existing sanctions during their visit to Brussels this week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. ).

Biden will also discuss long-term adjustments to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) position of strength and contingencies in the event of the use of nuclear weapons, Sullivan said. The president will also announce “joint action” to improve energy security in Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas.

The United States and its allies imposed heavy sanctions on Russia as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine and provided billions of dollars in weapons and Ukrainian defense aid.

Biden has vowed not to send US troops to Ukraine, but he has pledged to keep Washington’s commitment to defending NATO members if they come under attack.

The US president will travel to Brussels on Wednesday, where NATO and the European Union are based, for meetings on Thursday with other leaders.

He will attend an emergency NATO summit, meet with G7 leaders and address European Union officials at a European Council meeting, Sullivan said.

According to the adviser, new sanctions will be presented on Thursday, with a focus on applying previous punishments.

After Brussels, Biden will travel to Warsaw in a show of support for an ally that shares a border with Ukraine. In Poland, he will “talk to US soldiers who are helping to defend NATO territory” and meet with experts involved in the humanitarian response to the war, Sullivan said. The US President will also meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.