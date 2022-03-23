Black box of plane that crashed in China found | World

“A black box from China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 was found on March 23,” CAAC spokeswoman Liu Lusong said this morning.

Video shows moment plane crashes in China

The plane, with 132 people on board, including nine crew, crashed in Guangxi, a mountainous region in southern China, after a mysterious vertical descent. No survivors were found at the search site. Officials said the condition of the aircraft, which disintegrated in the crash, is likely to greatly complicate investigations into the cause of the accident. The collision of the plane with the ground caused a fire in the area of ​​the fall.

The civil aviation agency has not yet clarified whether there was any dialogue between the pilots and the communication tower before the crash. According to the website FlightRadar24, which monitors flights around the world, the plane lost contact with the towers while flying over the city of Wuzhou, also in the south of the country. The flight was between the cities of Kunming and Guangzhou, and there were no foreigners among the passengers and crew.

Jean-Paul Troadec, former director of France’s Office of Investigation and Analysis of Air Safety, told the AFP news agency that the FlightRadar24 data was “very unusual”.

The trajectory of the plane shows that in the last moments before the fall there was a slight resumption of altitude. The video below shows the altitude and position of the aircraft in the moments leading up to the final drop – there is no accurate data for the lower altitudes.