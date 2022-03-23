Black box of plane that crashed in China is found this Wednesday (23); see image | World

Rescue forces searching the scene of the Eastern China Airlines Boeing 737-800 crash found this Wednesday (23) one of the aircraft’s black boxes. The information was announced just now by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and may indicate what caused the episode, on Monday (21) in the south of the country. The crash of the plane, which plummeted vertically, still intrigues experts.

1 of 3 Members of the search forces keep the black box found this Wednesday (23) — Photo: Reproduction / CCTV Members of the search forces keep the black box found on Wednesday (23) – Photo: Reproduction / CCTV

The condition of the black box found, however, is poor, the Chinese civil aviation agency said. “A black box from China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 was found on March 23, but it is badly damaged, and we still don’t know if it is the black box that recorded the conversations between the pilot and the control tower.” , said CAAC spokeswoman Liu Lusong this morning.

The aircraft has two black boxes. One of them records the flight data and the other, the dialogue between the cabin and the tower.

Video shows moment plane crashes in China

The plane, with 132 people on board, including nine crew, crashed in Guangxi, a mountainous region in southern China, after a mysterious vertical descent. No survivors were found at the search site. Officials said the condition of the aircraft, which disintegrated in the crash, is likely to greatly complicate investigations into the cause of the accident. The collision of the plane with the ground caused a fire in the area of ​​the fall.

The civil aviation agency has not yet clarified whether there was any dialogue between the pilots and the communication tower before the crash. According to the website FlightRadar24, which monitors flights around the world, the plane lost contact with the towers while flying over the city of Wuzhou, also in the south of the country. The flight was between the cities of Kunming and Guangzhou, and there were no foreigners among the passengers and crew.

Jean-Paul Troadec, former director of France’s Office of Investigation and Analysis of Air Safety, told the AFP news agency that the FlightRadar24 data was “very unusual”.

Animation shows plane trajectory in China before crash

The trajectory of the plane shows that in the last moments before the fall there was a slight resumption of altitude. The video below shows the altitude and position of the aircraft in the moments leading up to the final drop – there is no accurate data for the lower altitudes.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, had been in operation for six years and had a good flight safety record, also according to FlightRadar24. Boeing said it is gathering more information from local authorities to launch an investigation into the case. Chinese state media reported that the airline had suspended flights with the same aircraft model.

2 of 3 Wreckage of a plane that crashed in the mountainous region of Guangxi, in southern China, this Monday (21). — Photo: Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP Wreckage of a plane that crashed in the mountainous region of Guangxi, in southern China, this Monday (21). — Photo: Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP