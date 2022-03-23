Body of elderly man missing for 10 years found in pub freezer

A pensioner who had been missing for 10 years was found dead inside a freezer in the basement of a disused pub in London. Experts believe Roy Bigg was in his 70s when he disappeared in February 2012 in the Newham area.

It was builders renovating the old “Simpson’s Wine Bar”, in the Forest Gate neighborhood, who made the discovery. Workers found the body in the early hours of October 15 last year, but detectives from the London Metropolitan Police only announced the fact this Tuesday (22/3).

According to Inspector Kelly Allen, the corporation believes that “Roy’s body has been in the freezer for a few years.” “Talking to people who knew him will help us establish not only his lifestyle and habits, but also when he was last seen.” The autopsy performed could not specify the cause of death and Bigg was only identified by his dental records.

At the time he disappeared, billboards around town read: “Roy, we’re here for you when you’re ready. We can listen to you and talk about anything, help you and keep you safe.”

Police have released an image of Roy in the hope that someone they know will contact the corporation and help with the investigation.