Bolsonaro government sabotages vaccines and exposes the lives of Brazilians

Brazil can live the nightmare of the return of eradicated diseases due to lack of vaccination. The country currently has one of the lowest vaccination coverage against serious diseases in the last 20 years. Diseases, in a government that discourages vaccination and promotes anti-vaccination campaigns, affect mainly children and adolescents.

Low investment in health in the Bolsonaro government, privatization and the attack on the SUS can bring back diseases such as tuberculosis, infantile paralysis, measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox.

According to a study carried out by public policy researcher Marina Bozzetto, from the University of São Paulo (USP), at the request of Globo, the three immunizing agents that had the lowest coverage in 2021 were polio or infantile paralysis vaccines (52.0% coverage), the second dose of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella, with 50.1%) and MMR (MDR plus protection against chickenpox, or chickenpox, with 5.7%).

Best brand in PT governments

In 2012, under Lula, coverage against polio was 96.5%, and the disease was considered eradicated in Brazil. The best mark in vaccine coverage in the country was in 2015, under Dilma Rousseff’s government, when the average reached 95.1% of people fully immunized according to the target audience of each vaccine of the National Immunization Program (PNI). In 2021, under Jair Bolsonaro, the average coverage was 60.8%.

The coordinator of the National Health Sector of the Workers’ Party (PT), Eliane Cruz, emphasizes that vaccination, as a measure of health protection and disease prevention, needs investment in social communication and quality campaigns. “If the country reached an important number of vaccinations in the Covid-19 pandemic, it was with the action of governors and mayors, not Bolsonaro.

“SUS has 38,000 vaccination posts in primary health care and the best immunization program in the world. But it is the public power, through governments committed to public health such as the PT governments, that were able, in 2015, to achieve a quality index in vaccination. Since the coup, health has been treated as a commodity and not as a public good, so the numbers have dropped, because the coup government and the genocidal government do not value the lives of the Brazilian people”.

falling indices

Also according to the survey, based on data from the Ministry of Health, since 2018 the rates have been falling, and worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic. The research points out flaws in the protection historically conferred by vaccines, which can lead Brazil to experience new outbreaks and the resurgence of several diseases that had remained in the past.

PT’s legacy

In the governments of the Workers’ Party, investments in public health actions and services grew 86% above inflation, from R$ 64.8 billion invested in 2003, in the first year of the Lula government, to R$ 120.4 billion in the last year of Dilma’s government.

After the coup, what was seen was the approval of an inhumane spending ceiling, which makes the budget of the Unified Health System (SUS) decrease year after year, even during the pandemic.

With more resources injected into the SUS, Lula and Dilma created innovative policies, such as the Mais Médicos Program, the Popular Pharmacy and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu).

– SAMU: Created by Lula in his second year in office, since 2016, at least 3,049 municipalities in all Brazilian states had already received 2,525 basic ambulances, 583 mobile ICUs and 185 regulatory centers, covering no less than 75% of the Brazilian population. After the coup against Dilma Rousseff, the program had its expansion interrupted.

– The Popular Pharmacy: marked the first year of Dilma’s government, with a strategy as simple as it was effective. As more than 60% of deaths with known causes in the country were related to diabetes and high blood pressure, the federal government started to finance drugs to treat these diseases. And people started to have the right to acquire them in pharmacies for free. In 2012, three medications for asthma, the disease that most caused hospitalization of children, were included. In 2016, the total number of beneficiaries exceeded 30 million. And the country had still saved money, because the distribution of medicines reduced the number of hospitalizations, which cost the SUS much more. In 2017, Temer terminated the program.

– More Doctors: another landmark of the Lula and Dilma administrations was the Mais Médicos program. Launched in July 2013, it solved a historic problem in Brazil: the lack of doctors on the outskirts of large cities and in the countryside. The program hired 18,240 professionals, who served 63 million Brazilians. One data shows how necessary the initiative was: in 2016, almost half of Brazilian municipalities only had doctors hired by the program, which, even so, was dismantled until it was extinguished by Jair Bolsonaro.

Growing investments in Health have also made it possible to increase the coverage of Family Health teams from 32% to 61% of the population; build 4,200 Basic Health Units (UBS) and expand or renovate another 11,400; bring dental treatment to 83 million people through Brasil Sorridente; create 449 Emergency Care Units (UPAs); and make the infant mortality rate, which in 2010 was 17.2%, fall to 13.3% in 2016.

– Stork Network: expanded care for pregnant women throughout Brazil.

– SUS: The Unified Health System (SUS) is an asset conquered by Brazilians with the 1988 Constitution. However, when the PT arrived at the federal government in 2003, the coverage and quality of health care were insufficient and there were large obstacles to the effective guarantee of the right to health. Two guidelines drove the policies adopted by the PT over the next 13 years: expanding investment in the health network and services and eliminating existing care gaps, to constitute an effective universal and free health network, decentralized, democratic and with greater equity.

