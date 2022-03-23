Bolsonaro sanctions law that authorizes SUS to prescribe medication without Anvisa approval

posted on 03/22/2022 12:30 / updated on 03/22/2022 12:30



(credit: Sergio Lima/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned this Tuesday (22/3) the change in the law that allows the Unified Health System (SUS) to prescribe and apply medication that has a use different from that approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) , as long as it is recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), a folder linked to the Ministry of Health. The measure was signed by the president and the executive secretary of the ministry, Rodrigo Otávio Moreira da Cruz, and published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).

According to the text, scientific evidence on the efficacy, effectiveness and safety of the drug for the new use must be demonstrated, with standardization in a protocol established by the Ministry of Health.

The other change in the Organic Health Law also allows the use of “drugs and products recommended by Conitec and acquired through international multilateral organizations, for use in public health programs of the Ministry of Health and its related entities”.

Until then, the legislation prohibited, in all spheres of the SUS, “the payment, reimbursement or reimbursement of medication, product and experimental clinical or surgical procedure, or of use not authorized by Anvisa” and “the dispensing, payment, reimbursement or reimbursement of medicine and product, national or imported, without registration with Anvisa.”

The bill was authored by Senator Cássio Cunha Lima (PB) and was approved by the Senate in April last year, reported by Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE).

In the Chamber, the basic text was approved by the deputies in December. In February of this year, the House concluded the vote.

The adoption of the drug or procedure by the SUS depends on an economic evaluation. Finally, the text also provides that the methodologies used must be widely publicized, including cost-effectiveness parameters.