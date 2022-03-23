Canoas has 5 cases of dengue in three neighborhoods

The first death from dengue in Rio Grande do Sul, announced by the State Government last week, rekindled the alert to maintain care to prevent the disease. Currently, Canoas has 25 suspected and 5 confirmed cases of dengue, all contracted outside the municipality, and in people residing in the Mathias Velho, Estância Velha and Igara neighborhoods.

In these locations, field work has already begun with endemic agents from the Municipal Health Department, who carry out larval research in properties to detect possible outbreaks of larvae and mosquitoes, spray insecticide and provide guidance to residents. Insecticide spraying only happens in regions with confirmed cases of dengue, chikungunya or zika virus.

The Veterinarian of Epidemiological Surveillance, Roger Halla, explains that the teams are on alert, monitoring the regions where they have sick people, in order that the disease does not become transmissible in the city itself. “If the mosquito bites a person who is sick, depending on the period, if the insect bites another citizen, it can infect him.”

It also emphasizes the need for the community to do its part, eliminating mosquito outbreaks and keeping patios clean, avoiding accumulations of standing water, cleaning gutters and water tanks. “The important thing is to eliminate the mosquito because, without mosquitoes, there is no dengue”, he reinforces.

Work with the community

Veterinarian Elisângela Paveglio Teixeira, who works in the Municipal Health and Zoonoses Environmental Surveillance, explains that surveillance teams work throughout the year to prevent the disease and, occasionally, in regions where there are cases of dengue, whether imported or contracted. in Canoes. In addition to updating the property register, the teams – properly uniformed and carrying badges – carry out inspections in the yards in search of a focus, provide guidance to residents and those responsible for the elimination and/or protection of possible breeding sites through the elimination of garbage and all and any container that can hold water.

Dengue cases in recent years

2019: 101

2020: 74

2021: 2

2022: 5