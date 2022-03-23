CAS approves expansion of SUS to care for breast, uterus and colorectal cancers — Senado Notícias

The Social Affairs Commission (CAS) approved the report by Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) to a project (PL 6.554/2019) that deals with the comprehensive care for women by the SUS in the treatment of breast, uterine and colorectal cancers.

The main innovation is the inclusion of colorectal cancer among the diseases listed in Law 11,664, of 2008 (which deals with SUS action in the fight against breast and uterine cancers). Another innovation is the determination that mammography, cytopathology and colonoscopy are guaranteed to all women from puberty onwards.

According to current legislation, the SUS must guarantee that all women who have already started their sexual life undergo a Pap smear, regardless of age. The text voted on by CAS calls for performing not only cervical cytopathology, but also mammography and colonoscopy. And that these exams are carried out for all women from puberty and not from the beginning of sexual life or for women over 40 years old (as is the case with mammography today).

The text also fails to make specific reference to cytopathological and mammographic exams in relation to the referral of patients to other SUS care units and the frequency of carrying out exams and recommendations — making the text more generic to include all the necessary procedure for the diagnosis of cancers. PL 6.554/2019 also gives the doctor the permission to request replacement or complementation of exams.

The law in force guarantees women with disabilities adequate conditions and equipment to deal with these diseases. The text approved by the CAS extends the provision of conditions and equipment suitable for elderly women.

Colorectal cancer: a national problem

Senator Marcelo Castro, who is also a doctor, highlighted the relevance of the proposal, which is now being analyzed by the Plenary.

— The inclusion of colorectal cancer is more than justifiable, as this type of cancer has a high incidence in the female population, especially in the Southeast and South regions. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), it ranks second in terms of incidence among women. And there are other important innovations, such as the guarantee of access to colonoscopy and the elimination of age references and the beginning of sexual activity as milestones to be observed in order to ensure access to mammographic and cytopathological exams. And it also determines the onset of puberty as the criterion to be considered for access to diagnostic tests for breast, uterine and colorectal cancers – summarized the rapporteur.

Senator Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN), also a doctor, was another in favor of PL 6.554/2019, which has already passed the Chamber of Deputies.

— The incidence of colorectal cancer is only lower than that of breast cancer in women. Like all other malignant tumors, early diagnosis is essential. When diagnosed early, there is a success in fighting cancer for most patients – explained the senator.