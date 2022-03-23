China locks down city of 9 million people after new Covid-19 outbreak

The country recorded 4,770 new cases of coronavirus infection this Tuesday and two deaths last Saturday, the first in more than a year.

EFE/EPA/GT – 01/09/2022 A worker disinfects the floor as residents wait to be tested for Covid-19 in Tianjin Prefecture, China.



THE China determined the confinement of another city on the night of last Monday, 21, after a new outbreak of Covid-19. This time the “Covid zero” policy of the government, confined the 9 million inhabitants of Shenyang, an industrial hub that houses a BMW factory and where 47 cases of infection with the new coronavirus were recorded. According to the authorities, city residents must stay at home and will only be able to leave after a negative Covid-19 test, valid for 48 hours. The country has registered record numbers of cases, still under the impact of Omicron variant. On Tuesday alone, 4,770 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in mainland China.

Shenyang is the capital of Liaoning Province, bordering Jilin (north), the epicenter of the current epidemic wave. Of the total number of new Covid-19 cases, most were computed in Jilin. In recent weeks, the government has been working to eradicate new outbreaks of coronavirus infection, always confining entire cities in whole or in part and applying large-scale testing to the population. Last Saturday, two deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in China, the first in more than a year.

*With information from AFP