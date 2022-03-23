Connect SUS fails after 3 months of hacker attack

More than three months after the Ministry of Health website suffered a cyber attack, the Conect SUS application continues to have problems. According to Folha de São Paulo, users in six states report problems and lack of information in the government application.

The Ministry of Health, in turn, claims that the application only reproduces information contained in the information systems of states and municipalities.

+ Anvisa consults specialists on vaccine for children aged 3 to 5 years

+ SP: City Hall starts vaccinating people over 70 on the 29th

A hacker attack carried out on December 10th removed information regarding notifications of cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by Covid-19, as well as population vaccination data.

Even reestablished after weeks, the information about the immunizing agents once again show instability. There are cases of people who were vaccinated before the hacker attack whose information is not yet in the application.

The lack of evidence about vaccination can prevent citizens from entering closed places that require the vaccine, flights and even attending classes at universities, for example.

More than 74% of the Brazilian population has the vaccine cycle against Covid-19 complete – 34% took the booster dose, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

