Covid-19 infections are associated with more cases of type 2 diabetes, study shows

People who have had an infection with Covid-19 were at greater risk of developing diabetes type 2 within a year than those who managed to escape the coronavirusaccording to an extensive review of patient records released Monday.

The finding holds true even for people who have had mild or asymptomatic forms of the disease. Covid-19although the odds of developing new diabetes were greater as the severity of Covid symptoms increased, according to researchers who reviewed the records of more than 181,000 US Department of Veterans Affairs patients diagnosed with Covid-19. between March 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

Their data were compared to the medical records of more than 4.1 million patients who were not infected in the same period and another 4.28 million who received medical care in 2018 and 2019. This type of study cannot prove cause and effect, but it did show a strong association between the two diseases.

Overall, researchers calculated that people diagnosed with the disease caused by the coronavirus were 46% more likely to develop it. diabetes type 2 for the first time or receiving medication prescribed to control blood sugar. The research was published Monday in the medical journal Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

In other words, two out of every hundred patients with Covid-19 were more likely to develop type 2 diabetes, a condition in which the pancreas produces insufficient amounts of the hormone insulin, leaving blood sugar levels poorly controlled. The disease can cause damage to the kidneys, nerves, blood vessels and the heart, among other effects.

The results have implications for the more than 471 million people known to have been infected during the pandemic, nearly 80 million of them in the United States, and especially for people who suffer from the long-term after-effects of Covid.

“For the general public, if you’ve had Covid-19, you need to pay attention to your blood sugar,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, head of research and development at the Department of Veterans Affairs at St. Louis, who led the review.

Previous smaller studies and physicians who have treated Covid patients have noted an apparent increase in new diabetes diagnoses associated with coronavirus infection. But Al-Aly said his review was the most thoughtful of the problem and looked at the longest period of time after the acute phase of an infection — from 31 days post-infection to an average of nearly a year per patient.

Department of Veterans Affairs patients tend to be older than the general population, with more white and male people. But Al-Aly said the sheer number of people involved made him confident that his findings were applicable to the general public. “The risk was evident in all subgroups,” including women, racial minorities, younger people and people with different body mass indices, he said.

More than 99% of infected patients developed type 2 diabetes, as opposed to type 1, a condition in which insulin-producing cells in the pancreas stop producing the hormone altogether. Al-Aly speculated that the reduced efficiency of the cells could be caused by inflammation, either produced by the virus itself or by the body’s response to it.

“Taken together,” the researchers wrote, “the current evidence suggests that type 2 diabetes is one of the possible consequences of the multifaceted Covid syndrome and that post-illness care strategies should include the identification and management of diabetes.”