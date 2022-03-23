– Deputies approve the urgency of the Nursing Floor Federal Nursing Council

The bill that creates the Salary Floor for Brazilian Nursing, PL 2564/2020, had its urgent request approved in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies this Tuesday (22/3) with 458 votes in favor and 10 against. The project under the urgency regime is exempt from some formalities, including the analysis of the thematic committees, being placed on the agenda of the deliberative session following approval.

However, the agreement between the party leaders is that the deliberation be made after five weeks of study of the two houses (Chamber and Senate), to enable the source of funds that will subsidize the floor.

The placement on the agenda of the Chamber was agreed with the president of the house, Arthur Lira. In the green room of the Chamber, the president of the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen), Betânia Santos, celebrated. “The valuation of Nursing is urgent. This vote is the result of a lot of mobilization and dialogue”, celebrated the president of Cofen, Betânia Santos.

“We consider this urgent approval a first victory. It was a commitment that Arthur Lira made with us last week. This approval means that the process in the commissions is waived and this is the main advance we have. The category is mobilized and I believe in the sensitivity of parliamentarians to approve this agenda, so awaited by Nursing”, evaluated federal counselor Daniel Menezes.

The matter has received more and more formal support as it moves through the Chamber of Deputies. This Tuesday, many parliamentarians took the rostrum to praise the category and importance of this project.

Senate Bill 2564/2020 provides for a floor of R$ 4,750 for nurses and proportional values ​​of 70% for technicians and 50% for assistants and midwives. “The values ​​approved are the result of a broad agreement and already consider the budgetary reality of the various affected entities”, emphasizes the president of Cofen, Betânia Santos.

Project trajectory – Project 2564/20 was unanimously approved in the Senate, after several public hearings and discussions. Since the end of last year, it has been going through the Chamber of Deputies, where a working group was created to define the cost of its implementation. After being heard from several sectors, its annual impact was estimated at R$ 16 billion.

