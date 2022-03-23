Did you like it? WhatsApp for Android starts releasing reactions in messages – News









WhatsApp has announced that it will finally release the function of reactions in messages exchanged in chat. The feature is a quick way to show emotions after receiving a message and is now available on social media chats like Twitter, Instagram and Discord.

The new function began to be released gradually, in beta version 2.22.8.3, for Android. For now, there are six possible emoji reactions, according to the WABetaInfo website: Like (), Love (❤️), “Cry” (), Shocked (), Sad with a tear () and Thank you ().

The feature was long-awaited and dispenses with those lots of “OK” or loose emojis that everyone sends when they need to demonstrate that they read an important or urgent message.











The beta announcement, currently only available to a few users, was already expected, since the app already had a function in its code that managed notification animations.

Below you can see how the reactions will work:











As testing is still quite limited, the feature will likely only reach everyone in a few weeks.



