Different hot dogs: see list of recipes

The hot dog became popular with entrepreneur Charles Feltman, who made Coney Island, in Brooklyn, New York, synonymous with the sandwich. But what was born as bread, sausage, ketchup and mustard changed around the world as street food spread.

In the latest episode of “Cozinha Por Aí”, cook and influencer Pedro de Bem teaches how to make a hot dog inspired by the Uruguayan pancho, which is nothing more than a fluffy hot dog bun with Frankfurter sausage.

The presenter adds to the request by grilling the thin calabrese sausage on the grill and placing a generous topping of mozzarella cheese to melt along with the heat of the coals.

Chimichurri gives a special touch to the Uruguayan hot dog Image: Kitchen around/UOL

The hot dog bun is replaced by toasted French bread and the humidity is left to the chimichurria traditional sauce in Argentina and Uruguay (which is also perfect with meats).

Watch the video at the top of the article to check the step by step and see below 7 more creative recipes to give a new look to the usual snack.

roasted roll

Instead of hot dog bread, this recipe uses flat bread to wrap the sausage. The delicacy goes in the oven rolled up until golden.

roasted hot dog Easy difficulty 10 servings 30 min see full recipe

hot dog with fondue

Those who like mashed hot dogs will also enjoy this other addition: cream cheese. Prepared with wine and mustard, it leaves the hot dog with a French touch.

oriental inspiration

The tomato sauce gets a touch of spices like cloves, cinnamon and brown sugar. In the filling, the cream cheese (half-cured and emmental) is prepared with a pinch of wasabi. The result? A hot dog with flavors of the East and a certain spiciness.

Hot dog with tomato sauce and cream cheese Easy difficulty 4 servings 30 min see full recipe

perfect for kids

How about playing with your imagination? Swapping the whole sausage for it chopped in a ragu and the traditional bread for a tube, the sandwich renews its appearance and is easier to eat.

Mini size hot dog with sausage ragu Easy difficulty 8 servings 30 min see full recipe

Texan flavors

Much influenced by Mexican traditions, Texas cuisine is full of spice and doesn’t deny a little pepper. The recipe inspired by the US state, combines cheddar sauce with bacon and chili in a potent and tasty mix.

No fear of being gourmet

How about a more elaborate hot dog with a French accent? This recipe combines classic flavors from the world’s most celebrated cuisine, such as gruyere cheese, Dijon mustard and béchamel sauce. It’s worth testing your culinary skills… and impressing.

golden irresistible

Here’s a great suggestion to spice up your hot dog using items that are easy to keep in the fridge. The curd leaves the recipe more moist, the bacon shows a delicious smoked flavor and the grated Parmesan cheese helps to leave the order, which is taken to the oven, with that appetizing golden brown.

roasted hot dog Easy difficulty 1 servings see full recipe

Extra!

Doggo from scratch

In the gastronomic series 2in1, produced by Our, the idea is, from a base recipe, to produce two different ones. In this program, see how to make the milk bread dough, which will be transformed into two snacks. The first variation is the doguinho, a perfect option for a snack, a picnic or to serve at parties. It’s super cute and delicious.

See the full recipe by clicking on the image below: