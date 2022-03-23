Discover the tea that improves PMS, strengthens immunity and well-being

The fun of picking up purple blackberries is as good as their delicious taste. After all, no one can resist a blackberry tree full of very ripe and purple fruits. However, it is not just the small blackberries that serve to feed and bring health. Mulberry leaves can make a powerful tea packed with benefits. Find out more and see how to do it blackberry leaf tea at home.

Blackberry Leaf Tea Fights PMS and Does So Much More

In addition to helping to get through Premenstrual Tension (PMS), tea has more functions for women. Blackberry leaves have the ability to alleviate various symptoms of menopause. However, the liquid still has a number of other great benefits for the human body.

Strengthens the immune system;

Offers large amounts of vitamin C and B complex;

It is a source of potassium, which helps control blood pressure.

Deflates the body through diuretic action;

Decreases blood sugar content;

Improves the feeling of well-being.

Blackberry leaf tea recipe to improve health

The preparation of the drink is quite simple and can be done by anyone. Check out the ingredients and process of making blackberry leaf tea.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of fresh blackberry leaves;

250 ml of clean, filtered water.

Method of preparation:

The first thing to do after picking the fresh blackberry leaves is to wash them very well. Put the water on the fire and let it boil. Then turn off the stove completely and pour in the blackberry leaves. A very important step is to cover the pot as soon as you add the leaves. Let it rest for 5 minutes.

To serve, it is necessary to strain and remove all the leaves and possible pieces of them from the tea. For a special touch, add some blackberries during the boiling of the water. Another interesting combination is adding mint leaves during the infusion.

Blackberry leaf tea will have the desired effect if you drink two cups a day. Remember that tea does not replace medical consultations and follow-up. In case of persistent symptoms, go to the doctor you trust and take the necessary tests.