‘Do the self-exam’, warns woman who discovered advanced cancer after doctor pointed out fat and told her to lose weight in MT | Mato Grosso

According to her, after sharing her story, several women come to her to say that they had a similar diagnosis. Edileny only confirmed that she had cancer after a biopsy and three tests.

“Women with a lump in the breast need to seek the correct diagnosis. In my case it was not just a fat, as they said,” he said.

Cancer diagnosis can be difficult depending on breast size, explains oncologist

She highlighted the need for women to perform self-examination and talk to the doctor about other ways to diagnose cancer early and start treatment. “Talk to the doctor, insist with him for the diagnosis and have a much better life, not in doubt how i am today“, commented.

Woman with advanced cancer warns of need for early diagnosis

Three tests and no accurate diagnosis

Edileny shared with g1 her journey from pain in her breasts, without a precise diagnosis, to the confirmation that she had malignant cancer, already with metastasis, that is, spread throughout the body. She was feeling a lot of pain in her breast and decided to go to the health center.

At the first consultation, the doctor asked a mammogram. Edileny did and took the result to him.

“I did this first exam and the doctor said it was just a fat and asked me to lose weight”, he said.

the first result which came out on July 8, 2019, pointed out that “the breasts were of a size compatible with the age group and there were no cystic or solid lesions detectable by the method”.

2 of 3 “I’m not buried, but I’m going to the Cancer Hospital every month to get my medicine to follow the treatment”, highlights Edileny Mayre, 46 years old — Photo: Reproduction “I’m not buried, but I’m going to the Cancer Hospital every month to get my medicine to follow the treatment”, highlights Edileny Mayre, 46 years old — Photo: Reproduction

ten days later, still in July, the nursing assistant received a referral for treatment with an oncologist. However, the doctor noted on the chart that, despite her complaints, the mammogram did not change.

The second exam was held on December 11, 2019 and on the 23rd of that same month. However, only in the fourth examination, this time a biopsy, proved that she had “metastatic invasive ductal carcinoma”, the main type of breast cancer.

“This is a disease that at this stage I know there is no cure, I just want my three children to be well,” he said.

She removed the right breast and then the left breast. The children helped her in the recovery process, in the baths, and even when necessary, they dressed her.

With R$ 1,212 that she receives from the sick pay, the nursing assistant takes care of the three children and still maintains the treatment. She contributed to social security when she was working away, but was unable to retire. “I would like to retire to have peace of mind in the future and leave something to my children.”

She claims that she does not receive child support.

He also says that he was renovating his house, he even bought new doors in 2019. But, with the diagnosis of the disease, he interrupted the works.

Edileny said that after the disease he went through another family drama, the son started to have precocious puberty and needs to undergo monthly treatment to delay development. “The medicine costs R$ 1.8 thousand in private, but I can get it for free at the High Cost Pharmacy. But, the medicine is not always available. able to pay,” he said.

3 of 3 Nursing assistant Edileny Mayre de Oliveira, 46, created an online crowdfunding — Photo: Reproduction Nursing assistant Edileny Mayre de Oliveira, 46, created an online crowdfunding — Photo: Reproduction

Even going through all the problems, Edileny always lets out a smile and says that the strength to continue living is in her three children.