Drunk driver breaks world blood alcohol record

posted on 03/22/2022 20:03



(credit: Reproduction/C5N)

Last Sunday (20/3), after suffering a car accident, a driver managed to beat the world record for the amount of alcohol in his blood.

The man, a resident of the city of Necochea, Argentina, crashed his car into a light pole and afterward, traffic security discovered that he had 5.5 grams of alcohol in his blood, 11 times more than what was allowed.

In Argentina, the legislation sets a limit of up to 0.5 grams per liter of blood for drivers, but in some cities, there is no tolerance.

The previous record in the country, broken by man, was 3.23 grams in the city of Santa Cruz in Argentina. The world record was 4.75 grams of alcohol, identified in a Spanish man.