Earth records record-breaking heat at the poles; understand what’s new and what it reveals about the climate crisis | Global warming

Antarctica and the Arctic both recorded temperature records in the same week — Earth’s extremes were at least 30°C warmer than average for this time of year. The scenario, according to climatologists, is unprecedented, despite being predicted by scientists as one of the consequences of the current “age” of climate emergency.

The two regions of the planet have their own characteristics and therefore react differently to climate change. O Arctic is an ocean covered by a layer of sea ice., surrounded by three continents – Asia, North America and Europe. already the Antarctica is a continent in its own right, surrounded by the ocean..

In Antarctica, the recent record was recorded on Friday (18) at the Franco-Italian Concordia research base, installed in Dome C, or Dome C, an inhospitable region with an altitude of more than 3 km. The temperature recorded was –11.5ºC (ie minus 11.5ºC), and the expected for this time of year is at least -50ºC (minus 50ºC), on average. It is considered by some scientists to be the coldest region on Earth.

In addition, according to the “Climate Reanalyzer” platform from the University of Maine, in the United States, the entire Antarctic continent was, on average, 4.8ºC warmer than the reference temperature recorded between 1979 and 2000.

“Imagine a polar plateau that is 3000 meters high, which should be at -50ºC, -45ºC, and then suddenly it goes to -11ºC. And that -11ºC has never been seen, at least not since 1957, 1958, when we passed to have a station in that region”, says researcher Francisco Eliseu Aquino, known as Chico Glacier, who has already been to Antarctica 18 times. He is a member of the Polar and Climatic Center of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

According to Glacier, the record in Antarctica is unprecedented and, more than that, the fact that the temperature varies so much almost “at the end of the world” surprised the researchers. For him, the arrival of a heat wave in the freezing region by nature is a sign of the impacts of the climate emergency.

“We’re going from autumn to winter, which is very pronounced there. We don’t expect a heat wave there even in summer,” he explained.

“For this to happen, the atmospheric circulation had to organize itself in a very intense way, inducing an extratropical cyclone to take warm and humid air from the tropical region to the interior of Antarctica. It is as if you had a flying river of humidity going inland. of the polar plateau”, he added.

Spot measurements at Arctic stations, including records in Norway and Greenland, have warned of temperatures up to 30°C higher than predicted for this time of year. As of Friday, the entire region was on average 3.3 degrees Celsius warmer than the period from 1979 to 2000, according to the Climate Reanalyzer.

Because it is an ocean covered by a layer of ice and presents another dynamic, this extreme of the planet has already registered heat waves for some decades – despite the recurrence, this does not mean that the phenomenon is innocuous and cannot have consequences of the climate crisis.

“In some years, during the summer, the extent of the ice dropped by more than 40% of what would be the expected average. We are seeing the disappearance at the height of summer, that is September, of much of the Arctic Ocean. Arctic ocean ice cover is decreasing”, explains Jefferson Simões, general coordinator of the National Institute of Science and Technology of the Cryosphere.

Simões explains that, with climate change, the frozen Arctic sea disappears and the ocean remains on the surface, which is darker, and thus absorbs more solar energy, in addition to the ocean’s natural circulation.

“It heats up, melts the ice, generates more energy from the ocean, and absorbs more energy from the sun, and melts more ice, and so on. This process is accelerating climate change in the Arctic”, he details.

Furthermore, Glacier adds that the current situation in the Arctic induces heat waves in southern Europe, Asia and North America such as those seen in 2021.

What the Climate Panel says

On February 28, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published the second part of its 6th document, which began to be released in 2021.

One of the chapters dealt with the climate crisis at the Earth’s poles, with information about the Arctic and Antarctica. The IPCC gathers the main scientific evidence and its degree of reliability on the subject.

Here’s what the panel says about these regions:

In the last two decades, the surface air temperature of the Arctic has risen more than twice the planet’s average;

Research manages to link the role of man and his greenhouse gas emissions with the increase in temperature in the Arctic;

Recent events point to the existence of new “extremes” in the region’s climate;

The Arctic’s annual temperature between 2014 and 2018 is higher than any year since 1990;

Surface temperature anomalies were recorded during winter – from January to March – with up to + 6ºC on average;

Antarctica has seen less uniform temperature changes in recent decades, with greater warming in the western part and no significant change in the eastern part – the fact that this Friday’s record was recorded precisely in the southeastern part of the continent is noteworthy.