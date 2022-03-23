Elden Ring: player creates amazing game diary

a player of Elden Ring decided to add a very interesting idea to the journey through the Midlands. Ste Pickford, illustrator and game developer, created a diary of his adventures in the FromSoftware game and drew attention thanks to his good humor and amazing illustrations.

The artist, who started the game using the Bandit class for his character, not only makes well-crafted illustrations of what he finds in the game, but also adds a dash of good humor to his adventure journal. On the page showing his Blemish, Pickford jokes about creating the character: “45 minutes into creating the face and he’s covered in a mask.”

While it is in no way conducive to making fast progress in the game, I had a very lovely time yesterday playing Elden Ring and keeping a journal of my adventures. What a game! pic.twitter.com/6PegfkTXYP — Ste Pickford (@stepickford) February 28, 2022

The Maculado called Luna, in honor of the illustrator’s dog, was supposed to be a character with a female body, but he explains that he decided to change it at the last minute, without changing the name.

Among the player’s initial illustrations, we can see Melina, “Renna” (Ranni’s false name), and the path to one of the game’s Catacombs. Other drawings show one of the game’s mini-bosses, as well as a fun illustration of the characters present in the Round Table.

A bit more progress in my Elden Ring journal. Still very early game stuff. There are a lot of NPCs! pic.twitter.com/eSLdnTb1SP — Ste Pickford (@stepickford) March 3, 2022

Blacksmith Hewg, Corhyn, Fia, Diallos and the other characters who are present in the Two Fingers’ refuge also appear in the diary, in the form of pictures with some notes about each one’s personality.

More progress in the Elden Ring playthrough journal. It’s hard to find time for this between work and, erm, playing Elden Ring. Still, great fun when I do get chance to sketch scenes from the game. pic.twitter.com/d8tlmIk7NX — Ste Pickford (@stepickford) March 10, 2022

Unfortunately, we have no updates on Pickford’s journal other than his adventure through the Castle Morne quest – which contains spoilers for Elden Ring, That’s why we didn’t put it in the article so as not to spoil your surprise.

Elden Ring PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam) is available.