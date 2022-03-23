Elden Ring: player defeats bosses doing absolutely nothing

Like any other recent FromSoftware title, Elden Ring it’s a pretty tough game. The big difference is that the title presents several facilitators for the Tainted who have difficulties in the Midlands — some even too effective, as one player demonstrated in a video.

Posted by YouTube user InfernoPlus, the video shows the player defeating several bosses without doing anything except summoning the Banished Knight Oleg spirit. Then he activates some funny gesture, like the fetal position, and waits for the fight to end (in victory, obviously).

It is worth noting that the spirit is improved up to level +9 and that the bosses are, in general, from the beginning of the game. Still, it gives you a good idea of ​​how useful they can be in a tough fight.

In a conversation with the kotaku, the youtuber explained that summoning a spirit is often better than summoning other players. That’s because in co-op, the amount of health bosses have is increased to compensate.

“You can place a high-level summon to defeat virtually any boss in Limgrave, Stormveil, Raya Lucaria, and Liurnia,” explained InfernoPlus. “But after that you need to start helping.”

Recently, InfernoPlus also published another joke on Twitter, where it summons the Raya Lucaria Soldiers to practically single-handedly take down the Tree Sentinel, a boss that tends to terrify players at the beginning of the adventure.

Players have found a variety of ways to have fun in the Midlands, including imitating anime characters, blowing themselves up to eliminate opponents in PvP, and even tricking invaders by playing an NPC.

On PC, the unusual activities come from mods, such as one that adds the Thomas train to the game and another that puts bosses to face each other in deadly battles.

Elden Ring is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S PC. Check out Voxel’s review!