Entities denounce bill that changes health plans; understand | Economy

Sophia Bernardes IDEC and AMB criticize changes in rules

More than 60 entities signed a manifesto against the Bill 7419/2006, which is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, which changes rules for health plans. For the 61 medical organizations, the proposal represents the biggest setback in history for the supplementary health market. From the organization of the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) and the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), the document was published this Tuesday (22).

Among the organizations that supported the manifesto are Associação Paulista de Medicina (APM), Brazilian Society of Neurosurgery (SBN), Multiple Friends for Sclerosis (AME), Brazilian Institute of Consumer Policy and Law (Brasilcon), Association for the Defense of Citizenship and (Adeccon) and Associação Crônicos do Dia a Dia (CDD).

The final text of the PL has not yet been presented by the rapporteur, federal deputy Hiran Gonçalves (PP-RR), but a draft that is already circulating among representatives of various sectors has set off alarms in public opinion, especially in view of the risk of the project coming into agenda in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

“If presented and approved as it is, the proposal will represent the biggest legislative setback in the field of supplementary health in history. At the same time, it will mean an unprecedented victory for health plan operators and their representative entities, which for years have been trying to dismantle the regulatory system to increase profits”, highlights the manifesto.

Among the measures present in the unofficial text are the extinction of the reference plans and the consequent reduction of coverage; the sub-segmentation of outpatient plans; the loosening of the rules for the notification of delinquent consumers; the legalization of expulsive and discriminatory practices against the elderly; the creation of barriers for the granting of injunctions, in cases of judicialization; and shielding operators against fines resulting from denial of coverage.

According to the manifesto published on Tuesday, operators have been pressing for the text to be analyzed on an urgent basis – which could mean approval without any public debate, especially if the project were quickly forwarded to the House plenary. For the entities, this would mean “an unprecedented victory for health plan operators and their representative entities, which for years have been trying to dismantle the regulatory system to increase profits”.

The text also highlights that the problems in the country’s health system were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and that, instead of facing these problems, the proposal “strengthens the power of health plan operators vis-à-vis consumers”. “Instead of facing these structural problems, the PL 7419/06 reinforces the power of the operators of health plans in front of the consumers”, affirms the manifesto.

The entities also ask that parliamentarians protect the more than 49 million users of health plans and repudiate any attempt to change the Health Plans Law on an urgent basis and without due public debate, as would happen if the project were included in the plenary agenda of the Chamber of Deputies at this time.

“The text should better protect consumers, and it can do that with guarantees of access to coverage, ban on canceling contracts in case of default without respecting the right to information, ban on canceling collective contracts, setting an annual readjustment ceiling for all contractual modalities, security in data protection, prohibition of camouflaged readjustments, among other measures”, concludes the manifesto.