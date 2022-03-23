ES records 55 cases of acute respiratory syndrome and 12 deaths this year

Photo: Disclosure





In the first months of 2022 alone (until epidemiological week nº 10), Espírito Santo recorded 55 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) by Influenza and 12 deaths. Last year, there were 200 cases and 47 deaths. According to data from the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (SIVEP-Gripe), 80.8% of these deaths were in elderly people aged 60 years or older.

At the end of 2021, the state recorded a large increase in the number of people with Influenza. For the infectious pediatrician, state reference for Influenza Surveillance, of the State Department of Health, Mariana Ribeiro Macedo, vaccination coverage may have led to this situation.

“We know that infection with the influenza virus is an endemic disease, but in fact the low vaccination coverage can lead to an increase in the number of cases, especially the more serious ones, in the population with or without risk factors, such as the end of the year of 2021,” he said.

For this year, the doctor points out that the vaccines made available for the campaign bring different compounds from 2021 and, therefore, it is essential to update the vaccination schedule of the priority groups.

“This year’s vaccine is different from last year, with the incorporation of two new strains, Influenza H3N2 B ​​Darwin and B Australia. These, together with H1N1 A Victoria, make up the trivalent vaccine, which will be offered by the Unified Health System. Thus, those who were vaccinated last year and/or had the disease and are included in the vaccination for this year, have to be vaccinated again”, he highlighted.

What is Influenza?

Influenza is an acute viral infection that affects the respiratory system. It is highly transmissible and globally distributed, with a tendency to easily spread in seasonal epidemics, and can also cause pandemics.

Find out which priority groups will be covered in this year’s campaign

The Influenza vaccination campaign will be divided into two stages. The first will cover the elderly aged 60 or over and health workers – an estimated population, according to data from the Ministry of Health, of 704,772 people. Vaccination for the first stage takes place until the day May 02.

In the second stage, scheduled to start on the day May 03will be covered: