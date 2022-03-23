Evacuated by war, Abramovich’s superyachts impress

Since Russia began attacking Ukraine and sanctions were imposed as a way to discourage war, the fate of valuable goods has caught the attention of many. This is the case of the superyachts of Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea. To avoid the risk of confiscation of its fleet, with the two superyachts – the Eclipse, valued at R$ 7 billion; and Solaris, at R$ 3.3 billion -, the vessels continue on the seas in an attempt to escape harsher penalties wherever they go.

Due to his connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the businessman could face sanctions by the British government with the confiscation of his assets. This is one of the measures imposed to repel Russia’s attack on Ukraine. In the European Union, new sanctions were announced on Tuesday (15). Crossing the seas of Europe may not be an interesting alternative for Abramovich if Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, given that more countries may adhere to the sanctions already imposed.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea and superyachts Image: Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the superyachts seek to dock in safe places, that is, they promise not to adhere to harsh measures against Russian tycoons with links to Putin, such as Abramovich. The destination of the vessels, according to the newspaper, would be Turkey.

The Reuters news agency reported last week that the superyacht Solaris left Barcelona, ​​passed through Italy, along the coast of Sicily, and headed for the Adriatic Sea. The Eclipse passed through the Caribbean Sea and off the coast of Africa. Moored in the “wrong” place, superyachts can be confiscated due to sanctions. The UK, for example, announced the freeze on Abramovich’s assets.

Luxurious and safe, Abramovich’s superyachts stand out for their beauty, grandeur and comfort. He knows a little more about each of them.

Eclipse

The Eclipse has a capacity for 70 crew and is the second largest yacht in the world. Image: Reproduction/ Superyachts.com

The Eclipse was once considered the largest in the world. At 162.5 meters long and 22 meters wide, he ended up losing the post to Azzam, who is 164 meters long. The Eclipse is protected by an anti-missile defense system and has armored windows, being considered the safest in the world.

The superyacht has a capacity for 70 crew. But its capacity goes further: its structure has two helipads, a mini-submarine and three boats. The Eclipse superyacht is powered by four diesel engines and has a speed of 25 knots and a cruising speed of 22 knots.

The vessel has 18 cabins to comfortably accommodate its guests, and 66 crew members. Among the luxuries offered, a 16-meter pool that turns into a dance floor, and a wood-burning fire. The Eclipse, without a doubt, is one of the giants of the seas for its structure, safety and luxury.

It also has whirlpool baths, nine decks, swimming pools, grills, sauna, nightclub, game room, spa, beauty salon, sports gym, cinema screen and video conference room. To escape prying eyes, the windows are “anti-paparazzi”.

Solaris

Solaris started construction in 2015, but was only released last year Image: Reproduction/@superyachts.com

The 140-meter superyacht Solaris, also owned by Abramovich, stands out for its beauty and elegance, in addition to its size, of course. The vessel has 48 cabins and has eight floors. The crew is 60 people. Launched in 2021, it was one of the biggest in its category.

The Solaris, whose construction began in 2015, has a helipad and a spacious beach club at the stern for those traveling on it. It is considered one of the biggest shipbuilding projects in the world today and many of its details are kept secret. Like the Eclipse, it also has a missile detection system and its glass is armored, bulletproof.