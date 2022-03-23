“Even if Russia takes more territory, it will never take the country from the Ukrainians”

× Photo: Northern Territorial Defense Forces

Jake Sullivancounselor of Joe Bidensaid just now that Vladimir Putin will not be able to dominate Ukraineeven if you can take more territories of the country.

“The brave citizens of Ukraine are refusing to surrender. They are counterattacking. even though the Russia can take more territory in these brutal military operationswill never take the country away from the Ukrainian people.”

According to Sullivan, Russian troops played a much underwhelming roleand the sanctions imposed by the West succeeded in contain part of Putin’s action.

“The Russian Armed Forces performed dramatically inferior. Russian economy has been rocked by powerful sanctions. Russia’s high-tech and defense sectors are being smothered. Russian power and prestige completely exhausted.”

Sullivan also said that Russia has become “an outcast in the international community”.

“The nations of the free world are more united, more determined and more decisive than at any time in recent history.”

Biden’s adviser said the coming days will be tough for Ukrainian forces and civilians.

“We have not seen the supply of military equipment by China to Russia. This is something we are closely monitoring. We will continue monitoring.”