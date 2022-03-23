Everything we know about the plane crash in China so far









Videos show moment of plane crash in China:

The news and especially the images of a plane crash in China shocked the country’s authorities and raised many questions about what caused the crash of the Boeing 737-800 in the south of the country on Monday, 21.

The record of the aircraft falling on its beak in a forest region in Guangxi is impressive and raises even more doubts. While investigations are still ongoing, here’s what you know – so far – about the tragedy.

How many victims?

The Boeing plane, model 737-800 (not to be confused with the 737 MAX), from China Eastern Airlines was carrying 123 passengers from Kunming to Guangzhou. In addition, nine crew members worked on the aircraft. In all, 132 people were aboard flight MU573.

Are there survivors?

Officially, there is no confirmed death toll, but Chinese authorities have already ruled out finding survivors due to the conditions in which the aircraft was found at the crash site.







Soldiers work at plane crash site in China photo: Reuters

Were there foreigners?

Do not. The airline said all passengers and crew on the flight are Chinese nationals.

What happened?

Investigations are still ongoing and it is not known what caused the accident. The plane left Kunming at 13:10 local time and was due to land in Guangzhou at 15:05. Although the weather was cloudy at the time of the accident, flight visibility was considered good. Flight monitoring websites show that, after just over an hour, the aircraft was already approaching its final destination when it began to crash.

The information, so far, is related to the trajectory that the aircraft took until the crash. The Boeing plummeted 26,000 feet (about 8,000 meters) in just three minutes. A security camera from a mining company also recorded that the plane made a vertical dive, falling on its beak in the forest region.





Boeing 737-800 crash site in China photo: Reuters

The website FlightRadar24, which monitors all flights in real time, recorded the abrupt fall of the Boeing, which dropped from 8,870 meters to 2,766 meters in about two minutes and, less than a minute later, to just 900 meters from the ground. .

Flightradar24 data for China Eastern Airlines flight #MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou. At 06:20:59 UTC the Boeing 737-800 aircraft started to lose altitude very fast. At 06:22:35 UTC last ADS-B signal showed vertical speed -31,000 feet per minute.https://t.co/Lwo8klGf8g pic.twitter.com/UEZaa9asua — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 21, 2022

Vertical falls are not common in plane crashes. In addition, such occurrences usually happen at the time of takeoff or landing, rarely during flight. Jean-Paul Troadec, former director of France’s Office of Investigation and Analysis of Air Safety, told AFP that the data involving this accident “are very unusual”.

Historic

The Boeing 737-800 model is one of the safest in civil aviation. The aircraft involved in the accident had been operating for six years, with a good record of safety parameters.

In addition, Chinese aviation is also synonymous with safety, so much so that an air accident of this magnitude has not been recorded in the country since 1994, when a China Northwest Airlines aircraft crashed, killing 160 people.

It is important not to confuse the Boeing model of the tragedy with the 737 MAX, the company’s most modern version, but which has been suspended since two flights – 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia – suffered accidents. China is one of the countries that has banned travel on the 737 MAX.

Consequences

In addition to the worldwide commotion and, of course, in China, the plane crash will be the subject of an investigation by Chinese authorities and also by Boeing to determine the causes of the accident. China Eastern Airlines also decided to suspend all flights with the 737-800.