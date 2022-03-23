Extinct for over 70 years, eastern indigo snake is seen in the wild

An eastern indigo snake has been spotted in Alabama for the second time in over 60 years. The species is considered one of the largest native snakes in the United States and has been extinct since 1950. The snake found represents the success of a breeding program carried out in the US state.

The reintroduction project is a joint effort between Auburn University, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the US Forest Service, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and other partners.

“The snake found indicates that the project is resulting in some indigos thriving and reproducing, just what we wanted! ” commemorates the Alabama Division of Freshwater Fish and Wildlife.

The reintroduction began in 2006, launched by a team of conservationists, who began breeding the snakes in captivity. The snakes bred were captured in Georgia, United States. In 2010, the first captive population reptiles were released into the Conecuh National Forest in southern Alabama.

The success of the reintroduction is confirmed, as the discovery of wild-born snakes means that snakes that were released from captivity have survived and are reproducing.

“It’s an excellent indicator that the snakes that we release, that were born in captivity, have been able to adapt to the wild, function like wild snakes and are breeding,” explained Jim Godwin, an animal biologist with the Alabama Natural Heritage Program, administered by the Auburn University Museum of Natural History.