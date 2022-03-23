Fable development runs slowly due to Playground Games’ lack of experience in the RPG genre • Eurogamer.pt

The new Fable was announced in July 2020 for the Xbox Series and PC, but after almost 2 years we still don’t have any concrete information about this project from Playground Games, which in the meantime has released the acclaimed Forza Horizon 5.

According to Juan Fernández, a Spanish designer who has worked at Pyro Studios, Tequila Works, Ninja Theory (where he helped create Hellblade’s combat) and Playground Games (where he worked on Fable), the studio’s lack of experience in developing Action RPGs and their work ethic might help explain why we haven’t heard from the new Fable.

In conversation with Vandal, Fernández talked about his path in the industry and after discussing his first steps and his passages through the different studios, he talked about the time he spent at Playground working on Fable.

“Playground is a serious company, very organized and focused on production (ruled by production), every two years they release a Forza Horizon, which receives more than 90 on Metacritic, with incredible quality. dominated in recent years. They are very intelligent and know very well what they do.”

“They wanted to expand with something different and they thought that what they do well are open world racing games and they lacked people with the knowledge about how to do open world gameplay, how to control a character and actions, very different the ones you have in a racing game. In terms of technology, you have to develop a system of animations, scripts and quests with very different requirements than moving a car at 300 kilometers per hour, compared to walking through the fields.”

Fernández also adds that Playground’s work ethic is to do more with less and that could mean a long period of development in a genre they don’t know well yet.

“Open world Action RPGs are incredibly complicated to make, they take a lot of time, a lot of people and Playground has the mindset of doing more with less, that if Assassin’s Creed is made with 5000 people they will have 150 or 200 and if the do it in 7 years, they do fable in 5. It’s okay to be ambitious, but you also have to be realistic and what I saw was that it was getting delayed and delayed and I personally don’t have the creative capacity to be working on it for more than a certain number of years.”