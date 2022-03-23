Fake doctor who ordered man’s leg amputated is investigated – 03/23/2022 – Daily life

The Public Ministry of São Paulo will investigate the conduct of a false doctor who acted in the state of São Paulo. Gerson Lavisio, 32, was arrested on the 15th on the Presidente Dutra highway, in Pindamonhangaba, in the Paraíba Valley.

On the 13th, a Sunday, he provided care to a 35-year-old man who was trapped in the wreckage in an accident involving trucks in the city of Lavrinhas, in the interior of São Paulo.

Referred to Santa Casa de Lorena, the victim had part of his left leg amputated, at the behest of Lavisio, which aroused suspicion on the part of other health professionals in the region.

After a complaint, he was arrested by the Federal Highway Police.

The reporter called his cell phone number and sent messages, but received no response. To Fantástico, from TV Globo, he said that his version had already been given at the police station.

According to the incident report, “Federal highway officers received a complaint about an individual who was working as a doctor illegally and went to the aforementioned location, where they detained the suspect.” According to the record, he confessed not to be a doctor and that he only took the rescue course.

As there was no flagrant, he signed a detailed term and was released. The case registered by the 1th DP of Pindamonhangaba.

Prosecutor Jaime Nascimento, from the Public Ministry, said that on Monday (21) he requested Lavisio’s background check and criminal certificates.

Although Via Dutra belongs to the CCR RioSP concessionaire, the fake doctor was hired by the service provider Enseg, which registered him after he presented a protocol opening document at Cremesp (Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo).

In a note sent by the concessionaire, Enseg said that it “proceeded with the immediate removal of the professional investigated for illegal practice of medicine and is cooperating with the competent authorities for the complete clarification of the facts”.

Professionals who worked with Lavisio while he worked at Dutra had already been suspicious of him. In an interview with Fantástico, one of them, who preferred not to be identified, stated that the behavior Lavisio was taking was not that of a doctor. An example cited was that he applied a tranquilizer directly into the vein of a user who had suffered a spinal problem, when the right thing would be to apply a local analgesic or even an oral remedy.

Before serving on the highway, he worked at the AMA (Ambulatory Medical Assistance) Parelheiros, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo. According to the Associação Saúde da Família, responsible for managing the place, he worked at the unit on December 23, 2021.

“After suspicion of medical conduct, at the beginning of the shift, the Military Police were called and, later, a report was registered, and the professional was taken to the police station to provide clarification”, said the organization, in a note. Also according to the entity, “the false doctor used the CRM/SP of another valid and active doctor”, he added.

Double check

The management Ricardo Nunes (MDB) said that it will publish an ordinance that reinforces the need to double-check all the contractor’s documentation, such as a diploma request, professional identification card or general registration, whether within the scope of an individual or legal entity.

Lavisio was close to working at a health unit in Votorantim (107 km from the capital of São Paulo). All that was needed was to ratify the contract with Cimerd Serviços Médicos, when he left the shift. “It is also regrettable that the fraud has reoccurred, showing a failure in the criminal reprimand system for abhorrent conduct, allowing this unfortunate attempt at fraud,” the company said in a statement.

According to documents sent by Cimerd, Lavisio was born in Cambará, Paraná. The fake diploma presented says he graduated in medicine in July 2021, at a private university in the east side of São Paulo.

The application for enrollment in Cremesp was made in February this year. In a note, the entity said that, after the application for registration, the documentation was checked with the competent bodies, when it was identified that the diploma presented was false.

“Cremesp also clarifies that it will investigate the hiring of the false doctor by Enseg and other institutions where he worked, and that he will adopt the appropriate measures”, said the council.