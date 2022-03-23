Family abandons dog because they think ‘he’s gay’

Photo: Playback / Twitter





A puppy was abandoned by its owners after being seen with another animal of the same sex.

The case gained repercussion on social media and TV channels in Stanly County, North Carolina, in the United States.

For the former tutors of Fezco, he is “gay”, and that is why they abandoned him. The animal that is between 4 and 5 years old is friendly with other animals and people. Since the former owners saw him “crossing” with another dog, they chose not to continue with him anymore.

According to information from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), this behavior is common among most dogs and does not mean that he is attracted to another animal of the same sex.

According to the ASPCA, “males riding males (as well as people and objects) and even masturbating are normal behaviors exhibited by most dogs.”

On social media, netizens said that the decision of Fezco’s former tutors is “shameful”.

According to information from WCCB Charlotte, the animal is in a shelter awaiting a new home. Albemarle Animal Protection Services said the dog is “a good boy”, “docile” and “affectionate”.