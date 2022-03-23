fans question what happened to the two DLCs

With the announcement of the new The Witcher last Monday (21), some fans are questioning CD Projekt RED about the whereabouts of the two DLCs announced for Cyberpunk 2077. Apparently, the Polish studio may have changed plans to release just one expansion extra to the futuristic RPG.

CDPR was planning at least two major paid DLCs for the game — something along the lines of “Hearts of The Stone” and “Blood and Wine” from The Witcher 3. Now, commenting on the announcement of the new adventure in the witcher universe , the official account confirmed that it is still using REDengine to develop the new “expansion” — no plural — of Cyberpunk.

For the next installment in The Witcher series of video games we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5. However, REDengine, the technology which powers Cyberpunk 2077, is still being used for the development of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. https://t.co/429xmgMbQs — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 21, 2022

Releasing two big pieces of content for Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the studio’s plans for a long time, but considering the game’s problems in its debut, perhaps that schedule has shifted to just one DLC. Note that this has not yet been made official..

RPG quest designer Pawel Sasko also referred to the extra in the singular, in a Twitter post:

We are hard in work to deliver you the best #Cyberpunk2077 expansion we only can and I’m personaly completely focused on it my chooms ❤️ https://t.co/lgwBZmbRmg — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) March 21, 2022

