Far Cry 6 is the PS Store Deal of the Week game

As is already tradition on Wednesdays, Sony has revealed which game is in the PS Store Sale of the Week. This time, the Japanese company offers the standard and Gold editions of Far Cry 6 for 50% off. In addition, the title’s Season Pass has a 35% discount on its price. The action will last until the day March 30th.

The Ubisoft game originally costs BRL 279.90 (standard edition) and BRL 412.50 (Gold edition). Now your prices are for BRL 139.95 and BRL 206.25, respectively. The Season Pass, in turn, starts at R$164.90 and is for BRL 107.18.

The Ubi shooter is known for featuring a number of crossovers since its launch — Breaking Bad skins have already appeared in the title, and now, the Stranger Things universe will arrive on the island of Yara.

The game’s story takes place on the fictional island of Yara, inspired by Cuba. There, dictator Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito, Gus from Breaking Bad) tries to train his son Diego to take charge in the future. Meanwhile, a resistance tries to remove him from power.

In our review, we highly praised the graphics, the gameplay, the characters and the amount of content. To see the whole game before purchasing it, click here.

In addition to Far Cry 6, more promotions on the PS Store

In addition to the Deal of the Week, more discount actions are happening on the PS Store. The so-called “March Mega” ends on the 30th of the same month and brings offers on games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Devil May Cry 5 and FIFA 22. See the full list here!