Far Cry 6 will be free to play this weekend

Game can be played between March 24th and 28th

THE Ubisoft announced that your game far cry 6 will be free to play on platforms where it is available from March 24th to March 28th, players will be able to experience the entire Yara region, including in co-op mode and using content released for free for the game.

If you want, you can already pre-download the game on Sony platforms and computers, see below the links to go directly to the pages of digital stores.

Pre Download – PlayStation 4 – Click here

– Click here Pre Download – PlayStation 5 – Click here

– Click here Pre Download – PC – Click here

– Click here Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X do not have Pre Download.

As usual, players who enjoy Far Cry 6 and want to purchase the game to be theirs will be able to take advantage of promotions on all platforms, on PC we have a 50% discount on the game on the Ubisoft Store that runs until the end of March , Epic Games Store users can also enjoy 50% off Standard, Gold, Deluxe and Ultimate editions, and 35% off Season Pass.

Console players will also have the opportunity to purchase the game at a discount, the 50% discount on the game is also present on Microsoft platforms and PlayStation consoles, the Season Pass also has a 35% discount.

Check out in the tweet below the times when the free weekend for Far Cry 6 will be released to users.



far cry 6 is available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store, Stadia and Amazon Luna.







