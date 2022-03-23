First doses of flu vaccine arrive in MS

The vaccination campaign starts on April 4, along with the measles immunization

First 88 thousand doses of flu vaccine arrived today in MS. (Photo: SES/MS)

The first doses of the flu vaccine to be offered by the SUS (Unified Health System) arrived today in Mato Grosso do Sul, according to the SES (Secretary of State for Health). That’s 88 thousand doses. The vaccination campaign starts on April 4, along with the measles immunization.

Within the groups that should receive the doses available through the SUS are 1,030,630 people against Influenza and 193,439 children against measles.

According to the Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende, “it is important that parents take their children to be vaccinated, not only against influenza and measles, but against covid-19 as well. So from April 4th, look for a health facility to get vaccinated,” he pointed out.

Measles – also on the 4th of april the campaign against measles takes place. According to a population estimate from the Ministry of Health, 193,439 children aged from six months to under five years (4 years 11 months and 29 days) are eligible to be vaccinated.

“Vaccination against measles is already part of the routine vaccines, so, monthly, the Ministry of Health already sends doses to be sent to vaccination rooms in all municipalities. With this campaign, the objective is to indiscriminately vaccinate children from six months to under five years of age against measles and to update the vaccination status of health workers against measles”, highlights the State coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance at SES, Ana Paula. Rezende de Oliveira Goldfinger.

Dates – the flu campaign will take place in two stages, with national mobilization D-Day on April 30th. In this first phase, which begins on April 4th and continues until May 2nd, elderly people aged 60 and over and health workers must be vaccinated.

Between May 3rd and June 3rd, the other groups, which are: children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days); pregnant and postpartum women; Indian people; teachers; comorbidities; people with permanent disabilities; security forces; truck drivers and transport workers; port workers; prison system staff; adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures and the population deprived of liberty.