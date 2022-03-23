Five thousand planets discovered outside the solar system

Not so long ago, we lived in a universe with only a small number of known planets, all of them orbiting our Sun, but a new series of discoveries marks a high point in scientific knowledge: more than 5,000 planets have been discovered beyond our solar system. .

The planetary odometer flipped on March 21 with the latest batch of 65 exoplanets, planets outside our immediate solar family, that were added to NASA’s exoplanet archive. The archive records exoplanet discoveries that appear in peer-reviewed scientific papers and that have been confirmed using various detection methods or by analytical techniques.

The more than 5,000 planets found so far include small, rocky worlds like Earth, gas giants many times larger than Jupiter, and “hot Jupiters” in extremely close orbits around their stars. There are “super-Earths”, which are possible rocky worlds larger than our own, and “mini-Neptunes”, smaller versions of our system’s Neptune. There are even planets orbiting two stars at once, and planets doggedly orbiting the collapsed remains of dead stars.

“It’s not just a number,” said Jessie Christiansen, scientific lead on the archive and research scientist at NASA’s Institute for Exoplanet Science at Caltech in Pasadena, California. “Each one of them is a new world, a whole new planet. I get excited about each one because we don’t know anything about them,” she said.

According to NASA, our galaxy likely contains hundreds of billions of these planets. Discoveries began in 1992 with strange new worlds orbiting an even stranger star. It was a type of neutron star known as a pulsar, a rapidly rotating stellar corpse that pulses with millisecond bursts of searing radiation. Measuring small changes in the timing of the pulses allowed scientists to reveal planets in orbit around the pulsar.

Finding just three planets around this spinning star essentially opened the floodgates, said Alexander Wolszczan, the lead author of the paper that, 30 years ago, revealed the first planets to be confirmed outside our solar system. “If you can find planets around a neutron star, the planets must be basically everywhere,” Wolszczan said. “The planet’s production process has to be very robust,” he explains.

Wolszczan, who is still looking for exoplanets as a professor at Penn State, says we are opening an era of discovery that will go beyond simply adding new planets to the list. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), launched in 2018, continues to make new exoplanet discoveries. Soon powerful next-generation telescopes and their highly sensitive instruments, starting with the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope, will capture light from exoplanet atmospheres, reading what gases are present to potentially identify telltale signs of habitable conditions.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, due to launch in 2027, will make new exoplanet discoveries using a variety of methods. The ESA (European Space Agency) ARIEL mission, launching in 2029, will observe exoplanet atmospheres; a piece of NASA technology on board, called CASE, will help focus on exoplanet clouds and hazes.

“In my opinion, it’s inevitable that we’ll find some kind of life somewhere, probably some primitive kind,” Wolszczan said. The close connection between the chemistry of life on Earth and the chemistry found throughout the universe, as well as the detection of widespread organic molecules, suggests that the detection of life itself is only a matter of time, he added.

More of these exoplanets appeared in ground-based telescope data as astronomers learned to recognize them. First there were dozens, then hundreds. They were found using the “wobble” method: tracking slight back-and-forth motions of a star, caused by gravitational tugs from orbiting planets. But still, nothing seemed to be habitable.

Most exoplanets discovered so far are in a relatively small region of our galaxy, the Milky Way. We know from NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope that there are more planets than stars in the galaxy. By measuring the sizes (diameters) and masses (weights) of exoplanets, it is possible to see compositions that range from very rocky (like Earth and Venus) to very rich in gas (like Jupiter and Saturn).

Exoplanets are composed of elements similar to the planets in our solar system, but their mixtures of these elements can be different. Some planets may be dominated by water or ice, while others are dominated by iron or carbon. NASA has identified lava worlds covered in molten seas, planets swollen to the density of styrofoam, and dense cores of planets that still orbit their stars.

It is very rare for astronomers to see an exoplanet through their telescopes in the same way that you can see Saturn through a telescope from Earth. This is called direct imaging, and only a handful of exoplanets have been found this way (and these tend to be young gas giant planets orbiting very far from their stars).

We now live in a universe of exoplanets. The confirmed planet count is in the thousands and counting. That’s just a small sample of the galaxy as a whole. The count could climb to tens of thousands within a decade as we increase the number and observation power of robotic telescopes launched into space.