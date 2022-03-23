French president talks to Putin and Zelensky, asks Moscow for ‘good faith negotiations’ – News

French President Emmanuel Macron had two separate “long conversations” by phone on Tuesday with his Russian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, the Elysee Palace said.

“At the moment, there is no agreement, but the president (Macron) is convinced of the need to continue these efforts (negotiators). There is no other solution than a ceasefire and negotiations in good faith on the part of Russia. with Ukraine,” the Élysée, seat of the French presidency, said in a brief statement.





Macron’s negotiating effort coincided with a new round of contacts with European leaders.

The French president also spoke separately and by phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

In these contacts, the leaders discussed above all how to contain inflation in the community bloc and how to guarantee its energy supply, which is in danger due to the consequences of the war in Ukraine.





“There was talk of possible short- and medium-term responses to guarantee European energy security and tackle rising prices, in the context of the targets set at the Versailles Summit (10-11 March) and in preparation for the European Council of March 24 and 25”, indicated the French presidency.

In talks with Scholz and Draghi, Macron also addressed European “security challenges” ahead of Thursday’s NATO Summit and after the recent adoption of the new European strategic guide on security and defense that will lead to “joint action” by members. of the EU.

