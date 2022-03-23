Gals patient cured of COVID-19 after taking Pfizer vaccine; understand – International

The gals received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine over a 21-day period. (photo: Reproduction Social Networks and Agência Brasil)

A man from Wales, UK, the first person in the world to cure COVID-19 with preventive vaccination. For seven months, Ian Lester, 37, lived with the virus in his body. Until, in a treatment with two doses of the immunizer from Pfizer, the gals got a negative result for the virus.

According to the article in the “Journal of Clinical Immunology”, it was the first time that the mRNA technology, present in the vaccine, was used to cure a persistent infection by COVID-19. Scientists are waiting for the results of other patients to check the effectiveness of the immunizing agent as a preventive action.

understand the case

Lester has Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS), which causes a rare genetic immunodeficiency. Once she contracted COVID-19 in a work environment, the virus continued in her body for several months.

“Although most people manage to stop isolating themselves after ten days of contracting the virus, I was an exception to the rule. Months went by, what felt like a lifetime when you couldn’t go anywhere or see friends or family.”

He also said that the symptoms get worse the longer the virus stays in the body. “This included extreme fatigue, lack of sleep, headaches and chest tightness. Each positive test made me more discouraged and anxious.”

The gals was accompanied by professionals from the Center for Immunodeficiency of Wales, located at the University of Cardiff, where doctors proposed the vaccine as a way to cure the patient of the disease.

So Ian received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine over a 21-day period. After 72 days of the first immunization, the result for COVID-19 from the gall was negative.

According to Professor Stephen Jolles, clinical leader of the Center for Immunodeficiency in Wales, the immunizer caused an increase in the production of T cells, responsible for producing an immune response against the virus and antibodies.

Furthermore, scientist Mark Ponsford, also from Cardiff University, pointed out that Lester’s body was tolerant of Pfizer’s vaccine. “Ian’s response to conventional vaccines in the past has been extremely limited,” he adds.