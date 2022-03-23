GB WhatsApp users are banned from the official platform and complain on Twitter; understand

WhatsApp again banned on Tuesday morning, 22, users of the messenger who use the modified version “GB”, a parallel platform that does not meet the terms of the developer and has become popular in recent years for offering functions that are not available in the official app. The subject dominates Twitter’s trending topics with almost 30,000 mentions of the term “WhatsApp GB”, a topic that polarized the internet with several opposing opinions and in favor of the use of versions that include potentially dangerous features that can put the community at risk.

















GB WhatsApp is based on the official version of the messenger, but includes features that are not available in the official app. Among the most acclaimed features by users are the possibility to remove the “online” status, view deleted messages and automatic replies, for example. While some publications celebrate piracy, others criticize iPhone users, public that due to iOS limitations cannot install modified apps outside the system store. In general, those who have been banned are unable to use WhatsApp services and can no longer register the affected phone numberthat is, they need to acquire a new SIM card from the operator to continue using the messenger.

Why is WhatsApp GB banned?

Despite being the most used messenger by Brazilians, WhatsApp is not popularly known for offering users a huge amount of features and functions, leaving something to be desired in this regard and causing people to install modified versions in order to have tools not yet available. released on the official app. While plausible, this justification is not enough to prevent your account from being banned from the app if you decide to use a personalized version of WhatsApp. Even though they seem harmless, these unofficial apps can put your security and privacy at risk, exposing your data and sensitive information..





In addition, WhatsApp’s Terms of Service contain several clauses — conditions you agreed to when creating your account on the social network — that determine restrictions on the use of third-party apps that make changes to the company’s proprietary platform, which may cause damage to the developer. Although it sounds unfair, banning accounts that contravene the platform’s terms is provided for in WhatsApp’s policies as a consequence to users who “violate the provisions or intentions of these Terms or harm, jeopardize or legally expose us, our users or the 3rd.”.

Men on Twitter

Only those who complain about WhatsApp GB are an IPhone user, and the opinion of an IPhone user is automatically invalid for anything! — Stack Overflowologist (@ayusuke75) March 22, 2022

And this thing that WhatsApp users are losing their number?? I’m not prepared to live without my good gb no people pic.twitter.com/kgQRPbZaBZ — Gildevan Silva (@GildevanSilva18) March 22, 2022

whatsapp gb cannot be taken down, it steps on the traditional, not to mention that it is organized on one side only messages on the other only groups! it’s going to give me a ziquizeira to see everything tangled up, I’m not ready — shay (@onfireforjb) March 21, 2022

people talking about WhatsApp GB but they forgot that this banishing story is since 2016, and it never helped, you can ban now but then they come back with an anti ban or a modified whats link better and new, long live piracy 🥳 — ✮ (@xbadbunnye) March 22, 2022

