GB WhatsApp users are being banned from the official app

On the night of last Monday (21), several users of the application WhatsApp GBmodified version of the official messenger, claimed that they are being banned and having their numbers blocked from the platform.

On social media, users complained about the block, while others celebrated the news, saying that the app disregards privacy issues. “The excuse of those who use whatsapp gb is privacy, and the person himself uses it to INVADE the privacy of others (???)”, wrote one user.

Another user, however, says that she only uses the app due to the absence of ‘online’: “I my whatsapp gb we don’t want to see what you delete, we just want to stay off without anyone disturbing asking to answer”. The subject was on Twitter’s Trending Topics.

It’s funny to see who complains about GB Whatsapp You post shit in the status/group, regret it and delete it But the culprit is who has GB and not you who was a no-brainer writing Blz, trust?? — Nerinho 2049 (@Nsuspenso) March 22, 2022

wow I’m so sad to see Whatsapp GB and its users being banned ??????????????????????????????????? ???????????? — Gab’riel (@oligabn) March 22, 2022

Bro, they romanticized WhatsApp GB kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk https://t.co/1LE80kwUbZ — Rhay (@badgalRhay) March 22, 2022

Whatsapp GB I love you, being online and no one seeing that I’m online is a beast — ? (@Plebeubitolado) March 22, 2022

Honey, no one is forced to leave a platform, because there are a bunch of clueless, invading each other’s privacy. WhatsApp gb, is a modification of the real one, it shouldn’t even exist. — Gabrielle (@rigicik622) March 22, 2022

wow and because there are so many people defending this whatsapp gb as if it were oxygen, sir — jay p (@joaopedroexc) March 22, 2022

Lol vsf mlk put the religious philosophy on WHATSAPP GB this site just doesn’t work https://t.co/z7PaXNTIKG — rusk (@fodaseporraclbc) March 22, 2022

After all, what is WhatsApp GB?

Briefly, WhatsApp GB is an alternative and similar application to the original. The difference is in the features available in the pirated version, such as the option to hide ‘online’, schedule messages to be sent, configure not to show when recording an audio or typing, add a PIN to protect messages and remove audio notifications listened.

In addition, WhatsApp GB users can also register more than one number to use simultaneously in the application. The modified version of the app is only available on Android.