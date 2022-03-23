Gran Turismo 7 has the lowest score among Sony games on Metacritic | racing games

Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital’s racing simulator, has achieved the lowest user rating for a Sony game on review aggregator site Metacritic. Released on March 4 for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, GT7 has a 1.8 user rating and an 8.7 review rating for the PS5 version. Players have complained of issues such as internet connection requirements, microtransactions, and car prices, criticisms that only escalated after a server maintenance left the campaign inaccessible for more than 24 hours.

Since its release, the game has already received criticism for the game’s permanent online element, as well as cars that cost much more than in the previous game Gran Turismo Sport. The situation worsened last Thursday (17) with the game’s 1.07 update. The update decreased the amount of credits players received in certain races and made it more difficult to purchase vehicles without the user spending real money to obtain credits. As a result, users began to protest and took the game’s Metacritic rating to 4.1.

The update, however, had a bug that required emergency maintenance on March 18th. Initially, it would take 24 hours, but it took longer than expected. As a result, the critics increased and the game’s rating went up to 2.3, until it reached 1.8, with more than six thousand player ratings. The ratings put the game at the top of Sony’s worst ratings, beating titles like PS4’s World of Warriors at 2.9 and PSP’s NBA 10 The Inside at 3.0.

Series creator and Gran Turismo 7 director Kazunori Yamauchi apologized for the incident in a post on the official website shortly after the game returned to air on the 18th. tests, they had to stop the 1.07 update to protect users’ game data until they released a patch with version 1.08. The director also defended the price of the cars, saying that the relationship with real money represents their value and rarity, but that he wants users to be able to enjoy the game even without microtransactions and that he will announce additional news to solve this in the future.