Gran Turismo 7 players are bypassing the farming required to get in-game currency

The recipe consists of a PlayStation, GT7 and a PC

The last update that came out for Gran Turismo 7, did not please the players at all, as the game forces you to spend even more time to get the in-game currency. A player thought of an exit and she came across a exploit where it is necessary to use PS Remote Play on the computer and run a script that makes the race happen by itself.

Posted on the PSN Profiles forum, the user “Septomor” puts the step by step on how to do it, in addition to leaving all the necessary links for it. He says that the method was created 100% to farm. Instead of the player spending hours and hours running around to get a specific amount of money, the computer does it for him.

“I know that with the ‘nerf,’ people are not happy and are probably discouraged with the game because of this huge grind, or at least I am”, comments the creator of the method. He recommends using a Dodge SRT Tomahawk S VGT and also suggests his optimizations in the car setup.

It even recommends different button schemes for the controller, in addition to assistance settings. The suggested track is one with three relatively easy turns, making the chances of success with the farming method simpler. With the most up-to-date version of the script, the player can 625k credits per hour on PS5. This value is different on PS4, due to the loading time.



The forum post generated a lot of discussion about how to further improve the script to make farming even more efficient. The creation of this method is a response to a disrespectful patch, in a way, with players halving the amount they earn after each race.

Gran Turismo 7 is already Sony’s exclusive game with the lowest user average in Metacritic history. When we talked about it the first time, the game had 3,741 reviews and an average of 2.5 in the PS5 version. Now, three days later, the number of reviews has risen to 6,713 and the average dropped to 1.8thus becoming the worst score in Sony’s skyrocketing history.

Via: VGC