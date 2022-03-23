Health plan will pay for reduction mammoplasty to remove lumps

Health plan must authorize the cost of surgery for reduction mammaplasty, and removal of lumps, indicated by doctors to a woman. The decision is by the judge Gabriela Fragoso Calasso, from SP, in an injunction.

A woman sued the health plan of which she is a beneficiary after she was denied breast reduction surgery, with resection of the lumps in her breasts, recommended by her doctor. The health operator had informed that she denied the procedure, saying that it is not included in the ANS list. In court, the beneficiary said that she has bilateral breast lumps, which can develop into a malignant tumor. Because of this, the doctor prescribed the surgery.

Health plan will cover reduction mammoplasty to remove lumps.(Image: Freepik)

injunction

When analyzing the case, Judge Gabriela Fragoso Calasso granted the request for urgent relief so that the plan pays for the plaintiff’s surgery, releasing the realization in up to 15 days.

According to the magistrate, the probability of women’s rights stems from the presence of bilateral breast lumps, which can develop into cancer, “which is covered in the plaintiff’s contract”.

The judge considered that, although mammoplasty is being used in disagreement with the ANS guidelines, the denial is not supported, “behold, the agreement must comply with the prescription of the doctor accompanying the plaintiff”.

The lawyer Fernanda Giorno and the lawyer Rodrigo Lopes (Lopes & Giorno Advogados) defended the beneficiary.

The case is under judicial secrecy.

_________