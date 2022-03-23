From April 4th, the National Campaign against Measles 2022 begins. According to the Ministry of Health, this year, the mobilization will take place together with the Influenza Vaccination Campaign, which starts on the same day. The campaign will target 12.9 million children between six months and under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), in addition to health workers who will be summoned to update the vaccination status.

Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

“The goal is to vaccinate at least 95% (12.3 million) of these children indiscriminately, regardless of their vaccination status. For health workers, there will be no vaccination coverage target. The intention is to update the doses that are still late, in addition to protecting this public against the disease, considering the risk in the face of greater exposure in health services”, explained the Ministry of Health in a note.

In this strategy, both vaccines – MMR and influenza – will be offered for administration on the same day. Simultaneous vaccination is an activity recommended by the National Immunization Program to reduce missed opportunities for immunization.

Calendar

April 4th to May 2nd: vaccination of health workers – along with the first stage of influenza vaccination;

From 3 May to 3 June 2022: Measles follow-up campaign for children aged 6 months to under 5 years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) – along with the second stage of influenza vaccination.