How Starlink Satellites Have Helped Ukrainian Drones

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system is helping to change the face of resistance in Ukraine, according to the British newspaper The Times. Aerorozvidka, a specialized aerial reconnaissance unit within the Ukrainian army, has been using the company’s satellite internet to hunt down tanks, trucks and vehicles carrying electronic equipment since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Starlink is a project led by SpaceX, which has Musk as president and founder, and aims to make internet available in all parts of the world through a constellation of satellites — at the moment, there are just over 2,000, with a goal of reaching 4,425 in 2024

Aerorozvidka operates drones with thermal cameras to track the movement of Russian military vehicles at night, and they need high-speed internet and stability to work — that’s where Starlink comes in. Drones have been modified to launch anti-tank grenades at targets.

Aerorozvidka’s most sophisticated drones are connected using the Starlink network donated by Musk, which improves the speed of connections. The system ensures that teams can work even in the face of internet outages or power outages, which have been common in Ukraine due to the war.

“If we use a drone with thermal vision at night, the drone must make the connection through Starlink to the gunner and create target acquisition,” an Aerorozvidka leader told the publication.

Drones are impossible to see at night and can approach targets without causing collateral damage. The effort is considerable: there are around 50 squadrons of drone pilots on the team, according to the British newspaper “The Week”.

Help from Musk and Allied Countries

On February 26, Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, asked Musk on Twitter to send Starlink terminals to Ukraine. Musk agreed, writing to Fedorov on the social network a day after the Starlink service had been activated in Ukraine and more terminals were on the way.

A new batch of Starlink stations! While Russia is blocking access to the Internet, Ukraine is becoming more open to the entire world. Ukraine is the truth. The truth always wins. Thank you, @elonmuskthe Government of Poland, and Orlen. pic.twitter.com/TP0kpn3rPS — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 18, 2022

According to Fedorov’s tweets, Ukraine has received at least four shipments from Starlink terminals since March 1. The Deputy Prime Minister last tweeted about a new batch of Starlink terminals arriving in the country on Friday.

Ukraine also received internet antennas from European allies, Fedorov told The Washington Post newspaper. “The link quality is excellent,” he said. “We are using thousands of terminals with new shipments arriving every other day,” he added, during an interview conducted by a Starlink connection from an undisclosed location.

On March 3, Musk warned Starlink users in Ukraine to activate the system “only when necessary” as they could become targets. While security is a concern, Russian hackers are still not disrupting the technology, Fedorov told the Post.

Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

More drones on the way

While it is unclear whether all Aerorozvidka pilots are using the same drones, it is possible that they will soon be able to use US-made drones as well.

The Biden administration announced last Wednesday that the US will supply Ukraine with drones called Switchblades in an upcoming aid package for the eastern European country. Drones can accurately target Russian troops from miles away.

According to the NBC news network, there are two variants of the weapon, the Switchblade 300 and the 600, which were sold to the US Special Operations Command by manufacturer AeroVironment. The drone aims to destroy tanks and other armored vehicles.

There is still no information on which version would be provided to Ukraine, or if both would be. Switchblades are known to be single-use “kamikaze” bombs.