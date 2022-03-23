How to do intermittent fasting? Know what to eat

What will you know! Continues after advertising



Sao Paulo, March 23, 2022. Today in session Home and Recipeslet’s take all your doubts about how to do intermittent fasting, check it out:

Intermittent fasting is one of the food strategies that can help improve your immunity, causing our body to detoxify, thus improving our physical and mental disposition.

This specific type of fasting aims to not eat solid foods for 16 to 36 hours, a few times a week, in a programmed and strategic way, and thus, returning to normal eating on other days, but with foods low in fat and sugar. .

When we hear the word “diet” you don’t imagine restrictions and that you will go hungry, but by eating consciously and in the right way, you will have benefits, that is, you will reach your goal, which in most cases is allied to weight loss.

What you can and can’t do in the fasting hours period:

For intermittent fasting to be correct, in the hours you will not eat, only liquids, such as unsweetened coffee, tea and water are recommended.

It is important to say that to do this type of diet, it is best to have the support of a nutritionist, so that he will know the best strategy for your body, to be well done and in a way that is good for your health. When in doubt, you can search further. Youtube about this diet.

And how to do intermittent fasting:

There are several types of intermittent fasting, in all of them there is a restriction of food intake, in a period of time.

If you have never fasted before, start doing intermittent fasting once a week, for a maximum of 16 hours. After that, gradually increasing, so as not to have any adaptation problems.

When you start the fasting period, the ideal is to have a low-carb meal, so you will be less hungry during the process. Because in the first 4 hours, our body will use the energy provided in our last meal.

Here are some types of intermittent fasting

Now look at some examples of fasting and length of the restriction period. Quantities in the week it is held:

We will start at least fasting time:

16-hour fast: The goal is to go between 14 and 16 hours without eating, including the sleep period, and eat in the 8 hours that remain in the day.

24 hours: Fasting is done practically the whole day, and can be done only 2 to 3 times a week at most.

36 hours: The objective is to stay a whole day and half the other without eating food. Reinforcing that, for this type of fasting, it must be done by healthy people who are used to this type of diet and with the guidance of nutritionists and a doctor.

Eat 5 days and restrict 2 days: Harder way than it would be 5 days a week, and choose 2 days without food and with the low amount of calories, approximately 500 a day.

And it is normal that in the first days that you use this diet, you end up feeling hungry, because your body is not used to it. But in the following days, the body adapts, making the diet easier.

What can I eat in the break of fasting:

fruits; vegetables; Oatmeal, brown rice and quinoa; Peas, beans, chickpeas, beef, chicken and pork.

In conclusion, you don’t have so many dietary restrictions, and it is recommended that you eat healthy, avoiding fats and fried foods so that your fasting process is effective and you can achieve your goals.

