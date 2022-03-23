I have OCD and I live in fear of getting infected during sex; How do I deal with that, Jairo? – 03/22/2022

In today’s video from “Papo Cabeça”, the reader says that he suffers from OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) and gets very tense in sexual relations, afraid of getting infected during them. He asks the sexuality specialist psychiatrist Jairo Bouer how to better deal with the situation.

The Doctor. Jairo Bouer explains that OCD is an anxiety disorder in which the person has some exaggerated worries and, because of them, develops certain compulsions (repetitions of behavior), in an attempt to alleviate the anguish. “People with OCD due to contamination, for example, keep washing their hands many times in a row, take long showers, avoid touching doorknobs, etc., all for fear of becoming infected”, explains Jairo.

The doctor says that, in the case of the reader, the concern with contamination seems to be more focused on the sexual issue. This causes him not to relax and may have difficulty during intercourse and also afterwards, due to the fear of being infected with an STI (Sexually Transmitted Infections).

“The ideal is to seek follow-up from mental health professionals. A psychiatrist will assess whether you really have OCD and guide you on how to treat the problem, if the use of medication is necessary. anxiety and to find ways to control compulsions”, guides Bouer.

The psychiatrist reinforces that using condoms during intercourse is essential and will be even more beneficial in this case, because in addition to “working in practice”, avoiding sexually transmitted diseases, it will have a psychological effect and will leave the reader a little more relaxed, as he will not need to be afraid of getting infected. “To reduce anxiety, it is also important to be aware that the risk of contamination is very small in moments of intimacy without penetration, such as mutual masturbation or other contacts with the partner”, says Jairo Bouer.

Papo Cabeça is a VivaBem weekly program in which Dr. Jairo Bouer, a psychiatrist trained at USP (University of São Paulo), answers readers’ questions about mental health. Have a doubt? Send it to [email protected]

