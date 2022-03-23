Individual risk perception should determine the use of a mask or not – News

The end of the mask requirement in open and closed places in several Brazilian cities and states in recent days caused the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology) to issue a note with guidelines for the population.

The entity recommends that the following groups maintain the use of face protection in all places at this time, regardless of the rules in force.

• Individuals with flu-like symptoms or who are in contact with transmitters (eg, healthcare professionals)

• Not vaccinated against Covid-19 or with incomplete vaccination schedule

• Immunosuppressed (patients undergoing chemotherapy, transplant recipients, using corticosteroids for more than 14 days, using drugs that modify the immune response, HIV with a CD4 count below 200, people with active autoimmune diseases or people on hemodialysis)

• People over 60 years of age, especially those with chronic diseases (high blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, obesity, cancer, chronic kidney disease, liver cirrhosis, pulmonary or cardiovascular diseases, among others)

• Pregnant women with or without comorbidities

For the vice president of SBI and head of infectology at Unesp (State University of São Paulo) in Botucatu, Alexandre Naime Barbosa, there is still the environmental issue.

“There are places where transmission is less likely and places where it is more likely. […] In our life, in general, we live in situations where we have to manage risk. To avoid cardiovascular disease, heart attack or stroke, for example, you have to diet and exercise. For Covid we also have to manage these risks. That’s why we made these recommendations.”

For this reason, the SBI guidelines also point out places where everyone considers it important to keep the mask. Are they:

• Closed spaces with frequent agglomeration (public transport, bank agencies, lottery and public offices at peak times and educational institutions)

• Open places when there is agglomeration (bus stops, queues for public or private services and streets that function as commercial corridors)

• Health services (hospitals, health facilities and clinics)





Which mask to use?

Anyone wishing to continue wearing masks should consider that the best protection is offered by the PFF2 or N95 models. Although they are more expensive, they can be reused — just have one for each day of the week and leave them on the clothesline after use (without washing).

The second option is the three-layer surgical masks or the KN95. The first, however, has less sealing on the sides, which is why the CDC (United States health agency) recommends the use of a fabric mask on top.

Fabric masks continue to be allies in protection, but as long as they have two or three layers and are always sanitized after use.



