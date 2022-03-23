Instagram returns to offering feed in chronological order; see how to activate | Technology

Instagram has gained a feature that allows you to set the order in which posts will appear in the feed. It is possible to keep the current configuration, which is defined by the platform algorithm, or switch to reverse chronological order, where the most recent ones appear first.

In tests at least since January, the feature began to be released officially this Wednesday (23). The novelty will reach all users gradually.

To change the order in which posts are displayed in the feed, you will need to tap on the Instagram logo in the app and choose one of the available options:

Home page: the feed in the current model, where Instagram’s algorithm orders posts based on what it believes will attract the most interest and includes recommendations from accounts users don’t follow;

Following: the feed in chronological order with only the accounts that users follow, and without recommendations from the social network;

Favorites: option in chronological order with a list made by users with some profiles, such as relatives and close friends.

The option that uses Instagram algorithms will be by default and will be activated whenever the social network feed is opened. The change in Instagram addresses, at least partially, an old request from users who prefer to see posts in reverse chronological order – which was used in the app’s early days.

The platform also released the “Favorites” feed, which shows a list of accounts that users like the most.

According to the social network, it will be possible to add up to 50 profiles to the favorites list. People will not be notified when they are added or removed from this group. Posts from these users will appear with a star and will be more prominent in the default feed, sorted by the algorithm.

In its announcement of the change, Instagram said it wants to give more control over each person’s experience on the app and that it decided to keep the algorithmic feed as the default after surveys identified that users prefer this model.