‘Keeps complaining on the couch and does nothing’, say colleagues about the AN-225 pilot’s lines

Antonov staff members appear uncomfortable with accusations by Dmytro Antonov, the state-owned company’s chief pilot, that management negligence led to the destruction of the AN-225 Mriya, the world’s largest commercial aircraft, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Last weekend, Dmytro Antonov, who has a YouTube channel with more than 140,000 followers and has videos with millions of views, blamed the company’s management for ignoring NATO and employee alerts to withdraw aircraft from Kiev as well. as he accuses them of fleeing to Germany and being pro-Russian.

In an open letter written in eight languages, unidentified officials counter the pilot. The text is in full below, in free translation. The letter is not signed by a specific person, but whoever made it seems really upset.

The document was shared by Dmytro Antonov himself along with a video posted on YouTube on Tuesday. He also criticizes the letter and says it does not reflect reality.

what does the letter say

“dear audience

In this difficult time, when our country is trying to tear apart the implacable invader, when our colleagues, relatives, acquaintances lose their homes, friends, relatives and employees of the state-owned company “ANTONOV” defend the homeland fighting with the Armed Forces. Before our eyes, the abuser destroys everything our team’s lifetime efforts have been invested in, and we have no moral right to any treacherous actions that could worsen the situation around our company.

As a result of hostile actions by Russia, the Gostomel airfield complex was destroyed, the An-26 and An-74 aircraft were destroyed, and the flagship of the world’s aviation fleet, the An-225, was destroyed. Now each of us wonders: what can I do for my home business?





On the eve of the war, ANTONOV workers worked in emergency mode and on the night of February 23 the sixth engine was mounted on the An-225, so that on the morning of the 24th, the An-225 could fly to Leipzig. The fifth An-124 took off from Gostomel airfield on February 23 at 11:51 pm.

But the morning of February 24th made its terrible adjustments. And while all the employees involved in the flight went to work in the morning, the airspace was closed, Antonov Airlines workers were hit by the air, some died, some were injured, and all flight options were completely blocked.

And now it turns out that Dmytro Antonov, the one who spent all this “busy” time sitting at home, does not utter a single word or action, other than hitting the survival of the company. He rides a white horse towards the people and with an angry face says that there are enemies around. “All is gone” and only he knows the whole truth.





We return to the first question: “what did you do to avoid such a situation”? But let Dmitry Antonov answer that question for himself and for the people. Where was he and what did he do in those critical days in February and a few weeks before, and why did he refuse to work after the war?

And now, in the face of what happened, pretend to be a shining knight over the whole team, slander the people who designed, built, tested and then, after the decline of the 1990s, restored this majestic plane and put it in the air, to now show his “lack of patriotism” from his couch at home. Disgusting and unbecoming of the leader, who, thanks to the daily work of thousands of Antonov, decided to show himself on the internet as the only one who rejoices in the fate of our dreams, not personal. And he continues to promote himself at the expense of the entire team.

Dmytro Antonov provides false information that the administration of ANTONOV is located in Leipzig. Since February 24, ANTONOV General Manager Sergey Bychkov and his deputies have been working and working 24 hours a day, without leaving the company.

We ANTONOV employees appeal to the people of Ukraine, to all airmen around the world who care about our country’s fate, its technical potential and national achievements, please be mindful of the background of our current war of national liberation. Unfortunately, not all people in this difficult situation can withstand the pressure of the war around them and support themselves and others. But we know that this will pass, the dust will blow the wind of history and together we will restore the power of the company “ANTONOV” against the invader’s plans.

ATP SE ANTONOV flight personnel and employees”.



